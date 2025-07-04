China cannot allow Russia to lose war in Ukraine – Wang Yi tells EU diplomat

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during a four-hour closed-door meeting that Beijing cannot allow Russia to lose the war against Ukraine, as reported by News.Az, citing the South China Morning Post.

According to sources familiar with the talks, Wang expressed serious concerns that a Russian defeat would lead the United States to shift its full strategic focus onto China. The statement reportedly reflects Beijing’s true position, which many in Brussels have long suspected, despite China’s official stance that it is "not a party to the conflict."

At the same time, Wang firmly rejected any allegations of financial or military support for Moscow. He reportedly told Kallas that “if China were really helping Russia, the war would have been over a long time ago.”

Throughout the tense four-hour discussion, sources said, Wang repeatedly gave Kallas what were described as "history lectures," defending China's geopolitical perspective and rejecting Western narratives.

The revelations offer a rare glimpse into Beijing’s behind-the-scenes diplomacy and underscore China’s strategic interest in preventing a full Western victory over Moscow.

