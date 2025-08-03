China considers destroying starlink satellites

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese scientists are developing strategies to counter businessman Elon Musk's Starlink satellites, News.Az informs via Associated Press .

The publication notes that the Chinese side is considering stealth submarines with space lasers, "supply chain sabotage" and attack satellites with ion engines to counter satellites.

According to the agency, the Chinese government and military scientists have already published dozens of articles in journals examining ways to detect and destroy Starlink satellites.

Chinese researchers say the spacecraft pose a high risk to the Chinese government and its strategic interests, citing concerns about Starlink's ties to U.S. intelligence and the Department of Defense , as well as its growing global presence.

