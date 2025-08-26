China establishes world's largest EV charging network

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has established the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The announcement was made by Wang Hongzhi, head of the National Energy Administration, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

He told a press conference that the country has also built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, with the share of renewables in its total installed power generation capacity rising from around 40 percent to about 60 percent.

