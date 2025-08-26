Yandex metrika counter

China establishes world's largest EV charging network

  • Economics
  • Share
China establishes world's largest EV charging network
Photo: Bloomberg

China has established the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The announcement was made by Wang Hongzhi, head of the National Energy Administration, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

He told a press conference that the country has also built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, with the share of renewables in its total installed power generation capacity rising from around 40 percent to about 60 percent.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      