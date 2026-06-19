Iran's Pezeshkian hails Qatar’s role in ceasefire deal

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed appreciation for Qatar’s role in reducing regional tensions and facilitating diplomatic efforts that led to a ceasefire agreement, describing the development as an opportunity to expand regional cooperation and strengthen unity among Islamic countries.

In a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday, Pezeshkian thanked Doha for what he called its “constructive role and responsible efforts” in creating the conditions for the agreement, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s Mizan News Agency.

The Iranian president said Tehran has consistently supported closer relations with Islamic countries and greater political, economic and cultural cooperation among Muslim nations, arguing that such engagement can help promote long-term stability and security in the region.

He also said the agreement would not have been possible without the “goodwill efforts” of countries including Qatar, Pakistan and other Islamic states, adding that continued dialogue-based cooperation could contribute to lasting peace.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the new political environment would further strengthen Iran’s relations with Qatar and other regional states, and enhance unity and solidarity among Islamic countries.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed the ceasefire agreement, stressing the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in reducing tensions and reinforcing regional stability. He said Qatar has, since the beginning of Pezeshkian’s presidency, worked to develop relations with Iran and to help narrow differences and reduce tensions.

The Qatari Emir described bilateral relations as “strong, strategic and based on shared interests and destiny”, adding that the current situation offers an important opportunity to deepen cooperation. He also expressed hope that all parties will adhere to their commitments under the agreement.

Sheikh Tamim further noted the presence of “certain currents” opposed to regional stability, saying the Iranian people support their leadership and seek a development-oriented future. He added that Qatar will continue to support efforts aimed at strengthening regional stability and achieving a sustainable agreement beneficial to all sides.

News.Az