Iran warns of ‘reciprocal measures’ if US breaches agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s top security body has warned of “reciprocal measures” in the event of a US violation of the newly signed memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

The Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued a statement on Friday, two days after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump remotely signed the MoU, which it said marked a step towards ending what it described as an “illegal US-Israeli war” against the Islamic Republic, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei praised Iranian officials’ efforts to reach the agreement, while saying that Trump had used various leverage points “out of desperation”.

The SNSC secretariat said it would act under the Supreme Leader’s directives in safeguarding what it described as the rights of the Iranian people and the “Resistance Front”, as well as in honouring the “blood of martyrs” and advancing future negotiations based on Iran’s interests and welfare.

It added that it “will not rest until the full rights of the Iranian people are secured and the pure and sacred blood of our martyrs is avenged”.

“In this regard, with complete distrust of the treacherous and covenant-breaking enemy, and with precise monitoring of the process of negotiations and the implementation of the agreements, should any violation or breach occur on the American side, a reciprocal measure will be taken according to the predetermined plan,” it said.

News.Az