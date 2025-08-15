China files WTO complaint over Canada’s steel import restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

China lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday, challenging Canada’s import restrictions on steel and related products.

Canada has blatantly ignored WTO regulations by imposing steel quota measures and discriminatory tariffs on goods containing "Chinese steel content" -- actions that constitute unilateralism and trade protectionism, according to the ministry, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

It said that these measures not only violate China's legitimate rights and interests, but also disrupt the stability of global steel industrial and supply chains, and China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction with and resolute opposition to this conduct.

The ministry urged Canada to immediately rectify its erroneous practices, uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system, and foster sustained improvement in China-Canada economic and trade relations.

