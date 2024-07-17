China halts arms control consultations with US over Taiwan arms sales

+ ↺ − 16 px

China announced on Wednesday that it would suspend consultations with the United States on arms control and non-proliferation, citing anger over US arms sales to Taiwan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian stated, "The US has disregarded China's firm opposition and repeated representations, persisting in selling arms to Taiwan and undertaking a series of detrimental actions that seriously undermine China's core interests and erode mutual political trust.""These actions have significantly damaged the political environment required for continuing arms control consultations," Lin added, announcing Beijing's decision to suspend the consultations on arms control and non-proliferation.Since taking office in 2021, the Biden administration has approved at least 16 arms sales to Taiwan, which Lin attributed as the cause of the "current situation.""China is open to maintaining communication with the US on international arms control issues based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation for mutual benefit," Lin affirmed. "However, the US must respect China's core interests and create conducive conditions for dialogue and exchanges between the two sides."

News.Az