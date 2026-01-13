China kicks off 2026 space mission with successful satellite launch

On Tuesday, China launched the Yaogan-50 01 remote sensing satellite into space.

Launched at 10:16 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified version of the Long March-6 rocket, the satelspalite has entered planned orbit, according to the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It will be used for national land surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

The launch was the 624th flight mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series and marked China's first successful orbital launch of 2026.

