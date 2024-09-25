China launches construction of solar plant in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese company China Datang has commenced the construction of a solar photovoltaic power plant in the Boka district of the Tashkent region, Uzbekistan.

The 263-megawatt project is expected to cost $150 million to complete, and use 621 hectares of land, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. It was previously reported that China will invest 1 billion dollars in an enterprise processing the hides and organs of domestic animals in the Andijan region of Uzbekistan.In June this year, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution “International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations,” developed by the China and Uzbekistan. The resolution’s primary goal is to raise awareness about the value of civilizations’ diversity and to develop communication, mutual respect, and global solidarity.

