China launches first cross-region hydrogen heavy-duty truck route

China Petrochemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec Group, which is China's largest oil refiner, on Monday announced the official launch of the country's first cross-region hydrogen heavy-duty truck route, marking a milestone in terms of advancing hydrogen energy development in China's western regions, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The route, now operational for regular freight services via hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks, spans 1,150 kilometers from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to Qinzhou Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, passing through southwestern Guizhou Province.

The route features four hydrogen refueling stations, all built by Sinopec, to ensure a reliable hydrogen supply network along the way.

These regions are rich in hydrogen resources, with large-scale deployment of hydrogen production technologies such as water electrolysis and ammonia decomposition.

With an annual industrial by-product hydrogen output exceeding 400,000 tonnes -- these regions can collectively meet the fuel demands of 360,000 hydrogen-powered logistics vehicles.

Apart from transportation, the corridor serves as an industrial nexus. It is projected to handle 220,000 units of cargo annually in two-way traffic

News.Az