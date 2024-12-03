China launches first monitoring station in Antarctica

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has announced that its first atmospheric monitoring station in Antarctica started operations this week, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Located in Larsmann Hills in East Antarctica, the monitoring station – known as the The Zhongshan National Atmospheric Background Station – will conduct ‘continuous and long-term operational observations of concentration changes in Antarctic atmospheric components’, according to China’s Meteorological Administration.Studying the atmosphere in Antarctica will hopefully produce observation data with ‘unique geographical advantages and scientific value,’ said the director of the Institute of Global Change and Polar Meteorology at the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences, Ding Minghu.This isn’t the first building that China has constructed in Antarctica. Back in February, the country opened a scientific research centre on the continent and has a further five research stations built between 1985 and 2014 – making it one of the most key players in the Antarctic across the past thirty years.As China have made such significant financial investments in the continent – and become an active participant in Antarctic governance – some experts believe its activities are geared to ensure the country will not miss out on any opportunities should Antarctica offer a plethora of resources in the future. As Chinese President Xi Jinping declared in 2014, the country intends to be a ‘polar power’.One such opportunity in Antarctica is that of onshore and offshore mineral extraction, which China has been touted as eager to undertake. Antarctica’s manganese nodules, vast quantities of ice, coal, petroleum and natural gas stores make it a prime location for extraction, although currently commercial mining is banned on the continent under the Antarctic Treaty, over concerns for the environmental repercussions to ecosystems and wildlife alike.Overall, China has been ‘generally supportive’ of the Antarctic Treaty – a treaty signed by 12 countries back in 1959 ensuring the continent is demilitarised, free of nuclear testing and a space for scientific collaboration – while also making its own mark to ensure the treaty is developed in a way that aligns with its interests.The country’s stance on Antarctica has been one summarised by China itself, as striking a ‘balance between protection and use’ – although some raise concerns over China’s long-term commitment to a mining ban in the Antarctic Treaty. This is because within the treaty, an article permits the opportunity for the ban to be reviewed 50 years from its date of entry: in 2048. However, any changes to the treaty must be unanimously agreed by all parties.So, while it is impossible to ascertain China’s long-term strategy and projects in Antarctica, experts believe that now is an apt time to review the Antarctic Treaty and the tools it has to monitor activities and equipment in the region.

News.Az