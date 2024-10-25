Yandex metrika counter

China launches mass production of advanced X/γ radiation detection chip

China has successfully begun mass production of its self-developed X-ray and gamma-ray (X/γ) radiation dose detection chip.

The chip, developed by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), offers a dose rate measurement range for X/γ rays from 100 nSv/h to 10 mSv/h. It can detect energies between 50 keV and 2 MeV, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

With a compact size of just 15 mm by 15 mm by 3 mm, it can operate within a temperature range of minus 20 to 50 degrees Celsius. Additionally, it boasts ultra-low power consumption of only 1 mW.

Users can easily perform straightforward secondary development based on the chip's data manual, enabling its use in radiation dose monitoring across nuclear-related workplaces, personnel and environmental scenarios, according to the CNNC.

It also features a standardized interface design, allowing it to function as a universal radiation sensor, which can be quickly integrated into various smart devices such as smartphones, smart helmets and drones.

