China opens first humanoid robot training base
- 22 Jan 2025 18:28
On Tuesday, China inaugurated its first heterogeneous humanoid robot training base in the Model Magic Community, located in the Pudong District of Shanghai, News.az reports citing foreign media.The training ground can accommodate more than 100 humanoid robots to train at the same time, aiming to promote the scale and commercial application of humanoid robots.