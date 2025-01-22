Yandex metrika counter

China opens first humanoid robot training base

  • World
  • Share
China opens first humanoid robot training base

On Tuesday, China inaugurated its first heterogeneous humanoid robot training base in the Model Magic Community, located in the Pudong District of Shanghai, News.az reports citing foreign media.

The training ground can accommodate more than 100 humanoid robots to train at the same time, aiming to promote the scale and commercial application of humanoid robots.　


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      