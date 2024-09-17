China promotes Russian suicide drone replica in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese company Bieberg has launched a promotional campaign in Pakistan for its new loitering munition, the FY-70, which closely resembles the Russian-made KYB drone developed by Kalashnikov Concern, News.Az reports citing Defence Blog.

The FY-70 is being promoted as a highly effective suicide drone, a class of loitering munition that has proven increasingly important in modern warfare.The FY-70, with its delta-wing design, closely mirrors the Russian KYB both in appearance and function. Loitering munitions like the KYB are used to engage fixed, soft targets or targets of opportunity, and can also be equipped with optical payloads for reconnaissance. The drone hovers in the air, scanning for targets, before diving vertically to strike from above—a tactic particularly useful against armored vehicles, as it can exploit the thin armor on the top of tanks and other vehicles.However, the key difference between the FY-70 and its Russian counterpart lies in the propulsion system. While the Russian KYB uses an electric motor, limiting its operational range and capabilities, the FY-70 is powered by an internal combustion engine, offering enhanced performance, especially in terms of flight duration and range.Sources suggest that even Russian forces have shown interest in the Chinese-made FY-70, with reports indicating they may be purchasing a version labeled the “Harpy-A1.”

News.Az