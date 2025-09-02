Yandex metrika counter

China, Russia ink over 20 co-op agreements across multiple sectors

China, Russia ink over 20 co-op agreements across multiple sectors
Photo: Xinhua

China and Russia finalized more than twenty agreements on cooperation in energy, artificial intelligence, and other key areas following talks between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Signed documents also cover such sectors as aerospace industry, agriculture, healthcare, scientific research, education and mass media, News.Az reports, citing China Central Television.

The talks between the leaders of the two countries ended in Beijing earlier today.


