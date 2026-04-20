Free animal feed distributed in New London to support local owners

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A significant community support event took place in New London on April 20, 2026, as free animal feed was distributed to owners of both large and small animals.

The initiative was designed to provide immediate relief to local residents facing the rising costs of animal care, News.Az reports, citing Wbay.

Organizers coordinated the effort to ensure that a variety of nutritional needs were met, offering supplies suitable for a wide range of livestock and household pets.

The distribution event saw a steady stream of participants throughout the day, highlighting the high demand for agricultural and pet resources in the area. Volunteers assisted in loading bags of feed into vehicles, streamlining the process to reach as many households as possible. By providing these essential supplies at no cost, the program aimed to ensure that animals in the New London community remain healthy and well-fed during challenging economic periods.

News.Az