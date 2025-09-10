China, Russia, Mongolia conduct first joint border defense drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

China, Russia and Mongolia held their joint border defense exercise on Monday and Tuesday, staging drills in a frontier area where the three countries meet.

The exercise, code-named "Border Defense Cooperation 2025," focused on strengthening coordination against terrorist and sabotage activities in border regions, the People's Liberation Army Daily reported Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

The live joint exercise aimed to bolster the three countries' ability to respond to border security threats while deepening strategic trust, according to the report.

During the drill, the three sides set up a joint command post in China and carried out activities including joint planning, reconnaissance and strikes, testing a new model of border defense cooperation, it said.

After the exercise, the three militaries exchanged views on border management and control.

