China's BYD to build factory in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle producer, has signed a deal with the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry to make investments in Türkiye, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The firm is expected to build a factory in Türkiye with a capacity for manufacturing 150,000 vehicles, as well as a mobility and R&D center with a total investment of $1 billion, the ministry said Monday.The firm is expected to begin production at the end of 2026 and create 5,000 jobs directly in the country.On Monday, the parties signed the deal in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, and BYD Chairman and CEO Wang Chuanfu.Erdogan also met with a BYD delegation in Istanbul.On Monday, Türkiye also announced the imposition of an additional 40% tax for imported vehicles from China to boost domestic production's share of the Turkish market and encourage investments.The EU Commission also announced additional tariffs for electric vehicles from China.

News.Az