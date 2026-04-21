China's Changan targets Top-10 global carmaker status by 2030

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China’s Changan said on Tuesday that it aims to become one of the world’s top-10 automakers by 2030, while increasing its global sales by more than two-thirds, joining other Chinese carmakers setting ambitious expansion targets overseas.

The state-owned automaker said it is targeting global sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030, with a minimum goal of 4 million units, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It also expects fully electric or plug-in hybrid models to account for 60% of total sales.

Changan announced its sales targets ahead of the Beijing auto show.

In 2025, the company sold 2.9 million vehicles, including output from joint ventures with Ford and Mazda, making it the world’s 13th-largest automaker by sales. Based on 2025 industry figures, reaching 5 million annual sales would place Changan as the world’s fifth-largest automaker. Its brands include Changan, Deepal, Nevo, and Avatr.

The company is also aiming for overseas sales of between 1.4 million and 1.8 million vehicles by 2030. In 2025, Changan sold 638,000 vehicles outside China.

As growth in China’s domestic auto market—the world’s largest—slows, local automakers are increasingly turning to international markets and setting aggressive expansion goals. Earlier this year, Geely announced a target of 6.5 million vehicle sales by 2030, up from 4.2 million in 2025, while BYD has said it aims for half of its sales to come from outside China by 2030.

Changan also announced plans to launch two fully electric sedans in 2027 powered by sodium-ion batteries supplied by Chinese battery maker CATL. Sodium-ion batteries are expected to be significantly cheaper to produce at scale than lithium-ion batteries because they use widely available salt-based materials.

However, sodium-ion technology currently has lower energy density than lithium-ion batteries, resulting in reduced driving range.

The sedans scheduled for release in 2027 are expected to offer a range of around 400 km (249 miles).

News.Az