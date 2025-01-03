China's civil aviation regulator takes action to address safety risks

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's civil aviation regulator announced on Friday that it is implementing concrete measures to address potential safety risks and ensure the safe operation of airlines, following recent safety incidents in the industry.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) regularly conducts safety risk assessments and screenings in compliance with domestic and international civil aviation regulations, and promptly responds to possible safety risks of airlines, Shu Mingjiang, an official from CAAC supervising air travel safety, said in a press conference on Friday, News.az reports, citing Global Times. Safety risk warnings will be issued for possibly affected flights, and route plans will be adjusted to ensure safe operations, Shu added.The comments came after Azerbaijan Airlines and South Korea's Jeju Air have successively met with major safety incidents recently, which have triggered global attention on flying safety.Shu said the CAAC promptly convened special meetings to review the above incidents, paying a close watch on the progress of the accident investigation and cause analysis, and urged the industry to conduct thorough investigations and mitigate potential hazards to ensure the safety of aviation operations.As of the bird strike risk, Shu said the CAAC called on airports to closely monitor winter bird migration patterns, and enhance bird deterrent measures in and around airport facilities.It will strengthen the application of scientific and technological measures to improve the accuracy of bird strike prevention and strengthen the identification of bird strike residues.Different prevention measures are formulated based on the actual conditions of different airports and the activity characteristics of bird species to improve the efficiency of bird strike prevention, Shu said.Shu said the CAAC also mandated comprehensive inspections to identify and address runway safety hazards, and strengthened emergency drills will further improve the efficiency of emergency response.As for the coming Spring Festival travel peak, Shu said the CAAC will initiate safety oversight and inspections immediately to ensure safe, stable and smooth operation of the industry.An Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. The aircraft had 62 passengers and five crew members on board.On December 29, the Jeju Air flight 7C2216 from Bangkok, Thailand, to Muan airport in southwest South Korea crashed while landing without wheels, killing 179 people onboard with only two crew members survived.

News.Az