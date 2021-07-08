News.az
Tag:
Air Travel
Mexican low-cost airlines Volaris and Viva announce merger
19 Dec 2025-12:09
Over 700 US flights canceled as government shutdown disrupts air travel
07 Nov 2025-11:08
US to cut flights at 40 airports if government shutdown persists, official warns
06 Nov 2025-08:55
4 ways a changing world could reshape travel and tourism
04 Aug 2025-23:45
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to resume air travel after 4-year hiatus
13 Mar 2025-15:30
Azerbaijan sees significant increase in air travel in 2024
09 Jan 2025-16:00
China's civil aviation regulator takes action to address safety risks
03 Jan 2025-10:28
Azerbaijani airports serve about 300,000 passengers in January
16 Feb 2022-10:09
Global air travel demand improves slightly in May
08 Jul 2021-16:14
