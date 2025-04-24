China's commerce ministry says no economic or trade talks held with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

A spokesperson from China's commerce ministry stated on Thursday that there have been no economic or trade negotiations between China and the United States. The spokesperson also emphasized that any claims of progress in these talks are unfounded and lack factual support.

Spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a relevant question, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

China's stance remains consistent as it maintains an open attitude toward consultation and dialogue. However, any form of consultations and negotiations must be conducted in an equal manner on the basis of mutual respect, He said.

"We Chinese are not troublemakers, but we will not flinch when trouble comes our way. Intimidation, threat and blackmail are not the right way to engage with China," He said.

The trade war was unilaterally and wantonly initiated by the United States, He said, adding that China urges the United States to correct its erroneous practices, show sincerity if it wants to hold talks, and return to the right track of equal-footed dialogue and consultation so as to jointly promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation.

The abusive imposition of additional tariffs by the United States violates basic economic and market principles, and has not only failed to solve the domestic problems of the United States but has also severely undermined the international economic and trade order, and disrupted normal business operations and the daily consumption of the people, He said.

Such U.S. acts have incurred strong opposition from the international community and within the United States itself, He said, adding that it is for the doer to undo the knot.

He said the unilateral tariff imposition measures were initiated by the United States and if the U.S. side truly wants to solve the issue, it should face up to the rational voices from the international community and from within the United States, lift all unilateral tariffs on China, and find ways to address differences through dialogue based on equality.

News.Az