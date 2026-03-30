India industrial output rises 5.2% on manufacturing boost

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India’s industrial output expanded by 5.2% in February, supported by solid growth in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

The figures, based on the Index of Industrial Production, were published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, highlighting steady momentum in the country’s industrial activity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Manufacturing drives overall expansion

The manufacturing sector, which carries the largest weight in the index, grew by 6.0% in February, providing the main boost to overall output.

Meanwhile, the mining sector recorded a more modest increase of 3.1%, and electricity generation rose by 2.3%, indicating relatively balanced growth across key industrial segments.

Signs of resilience in industrial sector

The latest data suggests that India’s industrial base remains resilient despite global economic uncertainties and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Manufacturing strength, in particular, points to continued domestic demand and stable production activity, factors that are critical for sustaining economic growth.

Outlook linked to demand and global conditions

Going forward, the trajectory of industrial output will depend on both domestic consumption trends and external factors, including energy prices and global trade conditions.

While the February figures indicate positive momentum, economists will be watching upcoming data releases to assess whether this growth can be sustained in the coming months.

News.Az