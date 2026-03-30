Teen critically injured in Hamburg school stabbing incident

Authorities said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack and was rushed to hospital under the care of an emergency doctor. His condition was described as life threatening, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Suspects detained after major police operation

Police confirmed that two 15 year old suspects were taken into custody shortly after the incident. The pair had initially fled the scene, prompting an extensive manhunt.

The search involved around two dozen patrol vehicles, a helicopter and specialized support units, reflecting the seriousness of the case and urgency of the response.

Investigation underway as motive remains unclear

The case has been handed over to the homicide division, working alongside prosecutors to determine the circumstances behind the attack.

Investigators said the motive is still unknown, and authorities are continuing to gather evidence and witness accounts.

Concerns over youth violence

The incident has raised renewed concerns about violent incidents involving minors, particularly in areas close to schools.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the individuals involved were students at the same institution, but the case is likely to intensify debate around youth safety and prevention measures in urban areas.

Police said further details will be released as the investigation progresses.