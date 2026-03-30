Iraqi air defenses intercept drone over Baghdad

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Iraqi air defenses shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Karkh district of Baghdad.

An Iraqi security source told Al Jazeera several citizens sustained injuries from falling shrapnel following the mid-air destruction of the drone, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ongoing strikes are part of an escalating cycle of attacks between US forces and Iraqi armed groups aligned with Tehran amid the US and Israel’s war on Iran.

Iraq’s oil industry has been severely affected by the war and Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil trading corridor.

News.Az