China's Defense Ministry: US has no right to exploit Taiwan issue

The Taiwan issue is a domestic issue for China, and the United States has no right to exploit this issue to contain Beijing, News.Az reports.

This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China Zhang Xiaogang, commenting on the statements made by the head of the US Department of Defense Pete Hegseth the day before in Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue international security forum.

"The Taiwan question is China's internal affairs, and the United States has no right to make irresponsible comments on this topic, much less exploit the Taiwan question to contain China," said a spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry.

He also stressed China's intention to continue to adhere to the principle of building cooperation and resolving differences with regional countries in the South China Sea (SCS) through dialogue, while upholding its national sovereignty and interests.

Earlier, Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum, said the US "will not allow itself to be pushed out" of the Indo-Pacific region and "will not allow its allies and partners" in the region to be subjugated and intimidated. He said China "wants to become the hegemon in Asia" and accused Beijing of "building up its military power and becoming increasingly willing to use armed force to achieve its goals."

