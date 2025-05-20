China's Huawei launches first HarmonyOS computer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its first personal computer (PC) powered by its own operating system, the HarmonyOS.

The PC was launched at an event in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to a press release from the company, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.

The move marks a major breakthrough in China's efforts to build independent and controllable homegrown PC operating systems, an expert said on Monday.

The HarmonyOS PC can handle demanding tasks with ease. For example, opening a 1 gigabyte, 100-page PowerPoint slide file takes just one second. Even with more than a dozen apps and windows running simultaneously, the system remained smooth and responsive, according to a China Media Group report.

The HarmonyOS PC also integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent interaction features into the operating system, offering a smarter and smoother user experience. More than 1,000 ecosystem apps have already been adapted, with the number expected to exceed 2,000 by the end of the year, according to a statement Huawei sent to the Global Times on Monday.

The PC was built from the kernel level up over five years, involving more than 10,000 engineers and 20 research institutes, and it has secured more than 2,700 core patents. It marks a breakthrough at the kernel level in terms of independence and self-control, fills a technical gap in the field, and opens new ground for China's PC industry, according to the People's Daily.

Ma Jihua, a senior industry analyst, told the Global Times on Monday that the launch of the HarmonyOS-powered PC marks a milestone for Huawei, completing the company's full-device deployment of its operating system - from small to large screens. "It's a landmark moment for HarmonyOS, signaling the system's maturity across terminal categories," he said.

In the era of the Internet of Everything, smart devices demand seamless connectivity and capability sharing. "Huawei smartphones previously supported multi-screen collaboration with laptops, but many deeper-level functions couldn't be achieved. With HarmonyOS now on PCs, true seamless integration between phones and computers becomes possible," Ma noted.

He pointed out that developing a fully independent and controllable PC operating system has long been a goal of China's information technology sector, but the effort has faced challenges.

However, HarmonyOS has overcome the hurdles by first establishing a strong presence across smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, effectively cultivating a robust app ecosystem. "Most mainstream applications have now been adapted for HarmonyOS and can transition smoothly to PCs," Ma said.

