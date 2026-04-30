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A recent analysis of China’s updated language legislation highlights how the mandatory promotion of Mandarin is deepening ethnic and racial divisions across the country.

By enforcing "Standard Spoken and Written Chinese" in all schools and public institutions, the government is effectively sidelining the native languages of minority groups such as Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Mongolians, News.Az reports, citing Real Clear World.

Critics argue that these policies go beyond simple communication, acting as a tool for forced assimilation that erases cultural identities. This shift creates a social hierarchy where those who do not speak Mandarin fluently are treated as inferior, further justifying institutional discrimination and limiting economic opportunities for non-Han populations under the guise of national unity.

News.Az