China's tourism authorities focus on safety during peak summer season

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Tuesday announced that undercover inspections conducted in July had revealed multiple safety risks at tourist attractions and in related services, urging local tourism authorities to take immediate corrective action, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The inspections, carried out across eight provincial-level regions, including Tianjin, Liaoning and Xinjiang, revealed fire safety hazards such as blocked emergency exits in business venues and accommodations, as well as a lack of essential life-saving equipment like life vests at some tourist sites.

The ministry also warned of road safety concerns, including traffic violations by tourist bus drivers.

According to the ministry, business operators who fail to make adequate rectifications will be subject to harsher legal penalties, or relevant leads will be transferred to appropriate authorities for further investigation.

