China's Xi sets new climate targets

China aims to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 7% to 10% by 2035 compared to their peak, President Xi Jinping announced as he presented China's updated climate targets to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday local time.

As part of China's nationally determined contributions targets, by 2035, the country's non-fossil energy consumption will account for more than 30% of total energy consumption, Xi said in a video speech to a climate summit of the assembly, News.Az reports citing Reuters

China will strive for its total installed capacity of wind and solar power generation to reach 3.6 billion kilowatts, more than six times the 2020 level, Xi said.

