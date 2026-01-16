Xi calls to advance China-Canada strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for advancing a new strategic partnership with Canada, emphasizing responsibility toward history, the people, and global stability. Xi made the remarks while meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Beijing.

Xi outlined four key areas for China-Canada cooperation: mutual respect, shared development, trust through people-to-people exchanges, and collaboration on global challenges. He stressed that strong bilateral ties benefit both countries and contribute to world peace and prosperity, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Carney affirmed Canada’s commitment to the one-China policy and expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation in economy, trade, energy, agriculture, education, climate, and multilateral initiatives, including the UN and G20 frameworks.

News.Az