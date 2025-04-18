China's Xi wraps up Southeast Asia trip as Asian nations seek US tariff talks

China's President Xi Jinping concluded a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia, during which countries in the region expressed interest in negotiating lower tariffs with the United States.

Xi's trip to Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia began on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The visit, which took place amid a tariff war between Washington and Beijing, resulted in several agreements.

In Vietnam, Beijing and Hanoi signed 45 agreements in various fields.

In Kuala Lumpur, 31 cooperation agreements on AI, mutual visa exemptions, and global security were signed.

While 37 cooperation documents were signed in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, on trade, education, finance, information, and communications.

Meanwhile, Asian nations are attempting to negotiate lower tariffs with the US.

Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have all expressed a willingness to discuss tariffs with Washington. Japan and Taiwan were already having discussions with American officials.

News.Az