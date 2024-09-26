China says its ICBM test-fire ‘fully legitimate’

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Thursday defended its first test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in decades, which took place on Wednesday, with the rocket landing in the Pacific Ocean.

In response to international criticism, Col. Zhang Xiaogang, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, described the launch as "fully legitimate" and "reasonable," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. China's Rocket Force test-fired an ICBM into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday at 8.44 a.m. (0044GMT), carrying out the trial with a dummy warhead, according to the ministry.The missile fell into a designated area in international waters, it added."It is in line with international law and international practices and is not directed against any country or target," the ministry said.On China’s nuclear policy, Zhang said it was "highly stable, consistent and predictable.""China always follows a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and a nuclear strategy that focuses on self-defense," he added.This was Beijing's first known launch of an ICBM in 44 years, and it is estimated that the missile traveled some 12,000 kilometers (about 7,455 miles).It came ahead of China's national day on Oct. 1, when the world's second-largest economy will celebrate its 75th anniversary.The ministry claimed it had informed all relevant countries in advance, as the launch was a routine arrangement in the Rocket Force's annual training plan.But Japan criticized China for the launch, saying it was not given any advance notice.“China's growing military activity is a serious concern,” government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters Wednesday in Tokyo.

News.Az