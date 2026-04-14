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China sees solid growth in foreign trade during Q1 2026

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China sees solid growth in foreign trade during Q1 2026
Source: iStock

China's foreign trade increased by 15 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The total value of goods imports and exports reached 11.84 trillion yuan (approximately 1.73 trillion U.S. dollars) over the period, the official data showed.

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Exports rose by 11.9 percent compared with the same period last year, reaching 6.85 trillion yuan, while imports increased by 19.6 percent year on year to 4.99 trillion yuan, according to the same data.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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