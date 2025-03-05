China sets 2025 growth target at roughly 5%, defying tariff pressure

"With deflationary pressures becoming entrenched against the background of an unfavourable external environment ... boosting domestic household consumption demand is a key priority," said Eswar Prasad, trade policy professor at Cornell University and a former China director at the International Monetary Fund.

"One-off schemes might help at the margin, but durable measures to provide income support and strengthen the safety net are essential."

Beijing also plans to use 500 billion yuan of the special debt funds to re-capitalise major state banks and 200 billion yuan on supporting manufacturing equipment upgrades.

INNOVATION DRIVE

China's 5% growth rate last year, which the government only reached with a late stimulus push, was among the world's fastest, but it was hardly felt at street level.

While China runs a trillion dollar annual trade surplus , many of its people are complaining of unstable jobs and incomes as their employers cut prices - and business costs - to stay competitive in external markets.

Chinese producers, facing weak demand at home and harsher conditions in the United States, where they sell more than $400 billion worth of goods annually, have no choice but to rush to alternative export markets all at the same time.

They fear this would intensify price wars, squeeze their profitability, and raise the risk that politicians in those new markets will feel compelled to erect higher trade barriers against Chinese goods to protect domestic industries.

Since Trump took office in January, his administration has so far added an extra 20 percentage points on existing import tariffs for Chinese goods, with the latest 10-point increment having kicked in on Tuesday.

"We worry that they will add another 10% and then another 10%," said Dave Fong, who manufactures school bags, talking teddy bears, stationery and consumer electronics in China. "That’s a big problem.”

China on Tuesday retaliated against the fresh U.S. tariffs.

Since the pandemic, China has primarily placed its future growth bets on what it calls " new productive forces " rather than on its 1.4 billion consumers, pouring resources into advanced manufacturing, hoping to close the technological gap with geopolitical rivals.

In the government report, Beijing pledged to continue supporting high-tech industries and improve investment efficiency.

But Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist at Natixis, says technological aspirations and consumer demand growth are "competing priorities" and finding a balance between them "will be crucial for China to avoid the prolonged stagnation experienced by Japan."

"The tangible impact of this innovation drive on growth, specifically through increased productivity, is not yet visible," she said.

"While industrial policy and technological advancement are important, China must address its fundamental imbalances."