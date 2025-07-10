China signals readiness to sign Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapons-Free Treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is prepared to sign the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapons-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) treaty once all formal documentation is completed, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan announced Thursday.

The 1997 treaty prohibits the use of nuclear weapons within Southeast Asia and limits nuclear energy use to peaceful purposes. ASEAN hopes that global nuclear powers, including China, the U.S., the UK, France, and Russia, will formally commit to keeping the region free of nuclear weapons, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“China made a commitment to ensure that they will sign the treaty without reservation,” Hasan told reporters at an ASEAN-China meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed ongoing communication with ASEAN on the matter and reiterated its support. "China has always firmly supported the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Southeast Asia," spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently in Malaysia for meetings with ASEAN counterparts. If finalized, China would be the first nuclear-armed country to fully endorse the SEANWFZ treaty.

News.Az