China slams U.S. attempts to turn Asia-Pacific into "powder keg"

A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said the United States' attempts to turn the Asia-Pacific region into a "powder keg" seriously undermine the security and well-being of the people in the region, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a question about the U.S. Defense Secretary's call to deter China in the Indo-Pacific region and about U.S. plans to establish a major military facility in the Philippines for storage of weapons and logistics supplies.

The U.S. repeatedly uses China as a pretext to maintain its hegemony and it is attempting to turn the Asia-Pacific into a "powder keg," putting relevant countries at risk, Zhang said, noting that such moves significantly harm the security and well-being of the people and countries in the region.

"Facts have repeatedly proven that it is dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be its friend may be fatal," Zhang said, adding that relevant countries are advised against inviting troubles and becoming others' pawns, which would undermine the hard-won peace and stability in the region.

