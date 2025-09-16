China successfully tests first-stage propulsion system for Tianlong-3 rocket

+ ↺ − 16 px

An aerial drone photo taken on September 15, 2025, captures a successful first-stage propulsion system test for China's Tianlong-3 liquid-propellant carrier rocket.

The test was conducted on an offshore launch pad at the Haiyang Oriental Aerospace Port, located in east China's Shandong Province, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.



This marks a significant step forward in the development of the Tianlong-3, a large-scale liquid-fueled launch vehicle. The test was carried out on Monday and met all key objectives.

Independent development of the Tianlong-3 rocket began in March 2022 by Chinese commercial aerospace company Space Pioneer. The rocket is 72 meters in length with a takeoff mass of 600 tonnes. Its first stage is equipped with nine "Tianhuo-12" engines operating in parallel. The rocket has a low-Earth orbit carrying capacity of 17-22 tonnes, and a sun-synchronous orbit capacity of 10-17 tonnes. It is able to launch 36 satellites in a single mission and supports large-scale cargo transport for China's space station, as well as medium- and high-orbit satellite launches.

