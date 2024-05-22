China takes measures against 12 US military-linked firms

+ ↺ − 16 px

China said on May 22 it had taken measures against 12 companies involved in the US military-industrial complex and their senior executives, in response to the US arming of Taiwan and sanctions on Chinese companies.

The US companies included units of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and General Dynamics, Reuters reports citing the statement by China’s foreign ministry, News.Az reports citing Reuters.The measures, which include freezing assets in China and banning senior executives from entering the country, took effect from Wednesday, it added.The action follows the US “indiscriminately imposing unlawful unilateral sanctions on a number of Chinese entities based on so-called Russia-related factors,” the ministry said in a statement.China said the US had “ignored its objective and impartial position in the Ukrainian crisis”, and had instead “engaged in unilateral bullying and economic coercion”.The ministry said the US has also continued to sell arms to Taiwan, which “seriously violates” the one-China principle and joint communiqués between both countries and “seriously undermines” China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

