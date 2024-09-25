China test-fires intercontinental ballistic missile -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

China said on Wednesday that it successfully conducted a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean.

#China test-fired an #ballistic #IntercontinentalMissile (ICBM), likely the DF-41, with a range of about 12,000 km.



The DF-41 is China's longest-range missile, capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 25 and designed to carry up to 10 nuclear warheads. pic.twitter.com/uiin80IqMb — News.Az (@news_az) September 25, 2024

“The PLA Rocket Force launched an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) carrying a dummy warhead to the high seas in the Pacific Ocean at 08:44 on September 25th, and the missile fell into expected sea areas,” the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement News.Az reports.The military noted that this test launch is a routine arrangement in its annual training plan.“It is in line with international law and international practice and is not directed against any country or target,” it added.A Japan Coast Guard official said it had received a navigation warning from China on Monday for "space debris" in three zones in South China Sea and the Pacific north of the Philippines' Luzon island, and in the South Pacific, on Wednesday.The official declined to confirm whether it was related to the reported missile launch.

News.Az