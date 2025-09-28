China to hold dozens of international sci-tech exchange activities in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) will launch a campaign next month to promote international sci-tech exchanges and cooperation, according to a press conference on Sunday in Beijing, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

There will be about 60 events held across 15 provinces and municipalities including Beijing, Shanghai and Zhejiang, as well as five foreign countries such as France and Brazil.

The campaign will be organized by the CAST, in collaboration with international scientific organizations, local governments and provincial sci-tech associations. It aims to build a fair and inclusive international platform that further promotes openness, trust, and cooperation within the global scientific community.

More than 20 professional academic events, including the 2025 International Conference of Physiological Sciences and the 16th Asia Pacific Physics Conference, will focus on cutting-edge technologies and the demands of strategic emerging industries.

Meanwhile, over 10 multilateral or bilateral sci-tech exchange activities will deepen dialogue among Chinese and international researchers on concepts, methodologies and practices.

News.Az