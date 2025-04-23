China to launch Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft on Thursday

This photo taken on April 16, 2025 shows the combination of the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket preparing to be transferred to the launching area. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

The Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship is set to launch on Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Wednesday.

The spaceship will carry three astronauts, Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie. The launch day coincides with China's 10th space Day, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

China designated April 24 as its space Day in 2016 to mark the successful launch of its first satellite, Dongfanghong-1, on April 24, 1970. CMSA spokesman Lin Xiqiang stated at a press conference that Thursday's launch will use a Long March-2F carrier rocket, which will be filled with propellant soon.



Shenzhou-20 is the 35th flight mission of China's manned space program, and the fifth crewed mission during the application and development stage of China's space station.



The trio is scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China in late October this year.

News.Az