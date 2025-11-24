China to launch Shenzhou-22 spacecraft on November 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will launch the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft on November 25 marking a key step in restoring normal operations at the Tiangong space station.

The new spacecraft will replace Shenzhou-21, which had to return to Earth six months earlier than planned after another docked vessel at the station was damaged. The launch will take place from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu province, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The mission is expected to bring China’s manned spaceflight programme back on schedule following the unexpected setback earlier this month.

