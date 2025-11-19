China launches new satellites for space environment exploration - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

China successfully launched a Long March-2C carrier rocket on Wednesday, sending three new satellites into orbit.

The rocket lifted off at 12:01 p.m. Beijing Time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, deploying the Shijian-30A, Shijian-30B, and Shijian-30C satellites into their planned orbits, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The satellites are intended for space environment exploration and related technology verification. This mission marked the 608th flight of the Long March carrier rocket series, underscoring China’s ongoing advancements in space capabilities.

Photo: Xinhua

News.Az