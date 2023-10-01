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Tiangong
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Beijing is set to host a striking display of next-generation robotics as more than 300 humanoid machines prepare to run a half-marathon—offering a glimpse into how far the technology has come, and how far it still has to go.18 Apr 2026-09:15
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China completed 92 space launches in 2025, marking its most active year in space ever, state media reported. The total includes crewed Shenzhou missions, Tiangong station resupply flights, and a surge in commercial satellite launches.03 Jan 2026-12:40
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China will launch the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft on November 25 marking a key step in restoring normal operations at the Tiangong space station.24 Nov 2025-14:19
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Beijing’s space agency announced that three Chinese astronauts will return to Earth on Friday, following a delay caused when their spacecraft was struck by debris in orbit.14 Nov 2025-11:15
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Three Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, have been temporarily stranded aboard China's Tiangong space station after their return capsule was reportedly struck by a piece of suspected "space junk."08 Nov 2025-11:59
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Three Chinese astronauts from the Shenzhou-19 mission safely returned to Earth on Wednesday, after spending six months aboard China’s Tiangong space station.30 Apr 2025-11:33
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