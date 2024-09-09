China to lift all punitive tariffs on Malawian products

China has agreed to lift all punitive tariffs on Malawian goods, a move aimed at enhancing trade between the two nations, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has announced.

During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chakwera said it was agreed that removing these tariffs, which had been hampering business and creating trade imbalances, would foster better economic relations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Chakwera, who described his visit as highly successful, emphasized that this decision will create a more favorable market environment for Malawian products in China.“The removal of these punitive tariffs has been a long-standing issue affecting Malawian traders seeking to expand their market presence in China. This development represents a significant opportunity for our country. We must seize it and explore as many market avenues as possible in China,” he remarked.He further noted that this move marks a positive step towards boosting trade between Malawi and China.Since establishing diplomatic relations in 2008, China has been involved in funding various projects across Malawi. Chakwera's announcement came as he participated in the China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, where 50 African heads of state convened for discussions with Chinese leaders.

News.Az