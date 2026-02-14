China to lift tariffs for most of Africa starting in May

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Saturday, via state media, that Beijing will remove tariffs for all but one African country starting May 1.

China already has a zero-tariff policy for imports from 33 African countries, but Beijing said last year it would extend the policy to all 53 of its diplomatic partners on the continent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

China is Africa's largest trading partner and a key backer of major infrastructure projects in the region through its vast "Belt and Road" initiative.

From May 1, zero levies will apply to all African countries except Eswatini, which maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

China claims the democratic island as its own and does not rule out using force to take it.

Many African countries are increasingly looking to China and other trading partners since US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs worldwide last year.

Xi said the zero-tariff deal "will undoubtedly provide new opportunities for African development", announcing the date as leaders across the continent gathered in Ethiopia for the annual African Union summit.

The announcement came as Africa’s top regional body hosted its annual summit in Ethiopia this weekend to discuss the future of the continent of some 1.4 billion people.

