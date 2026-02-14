China urges cooperation with US, warns over Taiwan tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China and the United States should work together to maintain global stability, while warning that attempts to separate Taiwan from China could push the two powers closer to conflict.

Speaking at the Munich conference, Wang said cooperation between Beijing and Washington would be the most positive outcome in the current global environment. He added that China is encouraged by what he described as signs of growing respect for Beijing within Washington, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Wang stressed that Taiwan remains one of the most sensitive issues in China-US relations, signaling that moves toward formal separation could significantly raise geopolitical tensions.

The Chinese foreign minister also said Beijing does not want relations between Europe and China to be framed as systemic rivalry, calling instead for balanced and pragmatic cooperation.

His comments come as global powers continue to navigate shifting alliances, trade competition, and security challenges across Asia and Europe.

