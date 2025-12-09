China to restrict access to Nvidia’s H200 chips

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beijing plans to limit access to Nvidia’s advanced H200 artificial intelligence chips, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent approval allowing the technology to be exported to China.

According to the report, Chinese regulators are exploring mechanisms that would permit only restricted access to the H200 — Nvidia’s second-most powerful AI chip generation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move could create fresh obstacles for Nvidia and other major U.S. chipmakers aiming to expand in China, even after Trump’s announcement appeared to resolve a long-running dispute over whether U.S. companies should continue selling high-performance AI chips to Chinese clients.

Nvidia’s shares, which rose as much as 2% in premarket trading, later pared gains and were up around 0.6% following the report. The company has not yet commented.

Beijing has increasingly discouraged domestic companies from relying on American technology, especially Nvidia hardware, amid ongoing retaliatory measures against U.S. export restrictions.

Previous U.S. controls barred the sale of top-tier AI processors to China — a policy that significantly impacted Nvidia’s growth in one of its largest global markets.

On Monday, Trump said exports of the H200 would be allowed but subject to a 25% fee on each sale.

Analysts say the approval may provide only limited relief for Nvidia. According to Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote Bank, the company’s China business is unlikely to see major improvement unless Washington also authorises the export of flagship chip lines such as Blackwell or Rubin.

Shares of AMD and Intel also trimmed gains after the report, rising roughly 0.3% in premarket trading. Nvidia stock is up nearly 40% this year, compared with a 16.4% rise in the S&P 500 benchmark.

