China trains robots in real-world ‘university’ program

China is advancing its robotics development by putting machines through intensive real-world training programs that resemble college education, as part of efforts to accelerate the use of intelligent robots across industries.

In Hefei, Anhui Province, robots are being trained at the Embodied Intelligent Robotics Data Collection Training Center, informally called “Robot University.” Instead of attending traditional classes, robots undergo practical training designed to prepare them for real-life tasks, News.Az reports, citing CGTN.

The program focuses on real-world operational skills. Robots practice transporting goods, performing precise grasping movements and coordinating actions in complex environments. The goal is to simulate conditions they will face outside controlled laboratory settings.

Developers say the training relies heavily on large-scale data collection and continuous system learning. Much like students improving through study and practice, the robots are designed to upgrade their capabilities through repeated task execution and data-driven optimization.

Once training is complete, the robots are expected to move into commercial and industrial environments. Potential deployment areas include factories, logistics warehouses and service-sector roles where automation can support human workers.

The initiative reflects China’s broader push to lead in advanced robotics, artificial intelligence and automation technologies. Industry analysts say embodied AI, systems that combine artificial intelligence with physical robotic movement, is becoming a key focus globally as companies look to increase productivity and address labor shortages.

Supporters argue that advanced robotics could transform manufacturing efficiency, supply chains and service delivery. However, experts also note that large-scale adoption will depend on safety standards, cost efficiency and integration with existing human-led workflows.

Projects like the Hefei training center signal a shift from research-focused robotics toward commercially deployable intelligent machines capable of working alongside humans in everyday environments.

